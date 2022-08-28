Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 147.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,006 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $88,335,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,207,000 after buying an additional 581,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after buying an additional 544,288 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average is $127.25. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

