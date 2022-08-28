Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,600 shares, an increase of 164.8% from the July 31st total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 754,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,067,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 264,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ALRN. William Blair cut Aileron Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.27.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

