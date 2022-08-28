Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACDVF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Air Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $22.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.10.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

