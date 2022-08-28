Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,492 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $165,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.6 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $262.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

