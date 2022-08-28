Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Up 19.0% in August

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Air T Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Air T stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $23.00. 6,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816. Air T has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42.

Air T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

