AirSwap (AST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.92 Million

AirSwap (AST) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and $15.92 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00129451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00084022 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AirSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

