Akoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.24 Million (AKN)

Akoin (AKN) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Akoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Akoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Akoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akoin Profile

Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akoin is medium.com/akoinofficial. The official website for Akoin is www.akoin.io.

Akoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

