Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370,788 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $74,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Alcoa Trading Down 1.9 %

Alcoa stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,506,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

