Aleph.im (ALEPH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $448,686.00

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001301 BTC on exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $64.04 million and approximately $448,686.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004046 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00128963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00083271 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,676,229 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.