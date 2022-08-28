Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$12.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of C$10.04 and a 12-month high of C$17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASTL. Cormark cut their price target on Algoma Steel Group to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

