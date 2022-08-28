ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,910.66

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $3,910.66 and approximately $54.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004052 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00129069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00084564 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

