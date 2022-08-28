Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the July 31st total of 59,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ALLR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 206,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,082. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allarity Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allarity Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALLR Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Allarity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

