Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. Raymond James lowered Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $351,780. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 36,378 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 97,060 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,979,000. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

