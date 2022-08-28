AllSafe 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $34,809.93 and approximately $2.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

