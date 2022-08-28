Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 168.2% from the July 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,654,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 88,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0774 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

