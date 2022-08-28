AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 46,762 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Masco by 555.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 113,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 96,372 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 335,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of MAS opened at $51.01 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.