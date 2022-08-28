AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,311 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $22,445,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

