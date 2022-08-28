AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $11.52 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 146.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,576 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE BNS opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.37. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

