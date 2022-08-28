AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,634 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $666,860,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,510,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,214,000 after buying an additional 652,174 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,445,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,307,000 after buying an additional 244,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,446,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,642,000 after buying an additional 227,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $22,394,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMO opened at $98.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.80. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

