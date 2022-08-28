AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1,739.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,244 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,757 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 60,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $64.70 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

