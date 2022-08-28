AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 80,437 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,437 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 294,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 138,064 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

