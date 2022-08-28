AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,790 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

CBRE stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

