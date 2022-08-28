Alphr finance Hits Market Capitalization of $26,956.53 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $26,956.53 and $19,460.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00831705 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Alphr finance
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Buying and Selling Alphr finance
