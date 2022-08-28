Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,300 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the July 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alset EHome International Price Performance

NASDAQ AEI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 566,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. Alset EHome International has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset EHome International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alset EHome International by 155.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alset EHome International by 80.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 543,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alset EHome International by 261.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alset EHome International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

