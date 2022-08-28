Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Update

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the July 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

