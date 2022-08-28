AMEPAY (AME) Market Cap Achieves $1.17 Million

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00829556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay.

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

