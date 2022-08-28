Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AEE. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.63.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ameren has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.90.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,264. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

