American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is Vision Capital Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Vision Capital Corp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,893 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up about 5.9% of Vision Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vision Capital Corp owned approximately 0.40% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $55,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

