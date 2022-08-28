American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 15th

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

