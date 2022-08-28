Analysts Set Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target at $5.09

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.09.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aegon from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas cut Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 177,041 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 9.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 148.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,749 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aegon Stock Down 2.2 %
Aegon Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
Read More
