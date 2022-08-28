Analysts Set Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target at $5.09

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aegon from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas cut Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Aegon alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 177,041 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 9.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 148.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,749 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Stock Down 2.2 %

Aegon Increases Dividend

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.