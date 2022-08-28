Analysts Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) PT at $4,192.50

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,192.50.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 2.3 %

Diageo stock opened at $179.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Diageo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.