Analysts Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Price Target at GBX 1,188.89

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,188.89 ($14.37).
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FEVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,060 ($36.97) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Fevertree Drinks to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 3,030 ($36.61) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 904.50 ($10.93) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.72) and a one year high of GBX 2,871 ($34.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,126.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,503.97. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,380.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.43.
Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.
