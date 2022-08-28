Analysts Set Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) PT at $80.00

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Verbund Trading Down 11.0 %

Verbund stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Verbund has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

Verbund Company Profile

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

