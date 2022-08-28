Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Purchases New Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,000. Teradyne comprises 12.9% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Teradyne by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Teradyne by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.84. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.97 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

