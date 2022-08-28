Anime Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $47,693.78 (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Anime Token has a market capitalization of $47,693.78 and $11,384.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anime Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anime Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- PIVX (PIVX) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000992 BTC.
- LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005080 BTC.
- Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000406 BTC.
- BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00168832 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC.
About Anime Token
ANI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.
Anime Token Coin Trading
