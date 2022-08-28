APENFT (NFT) One Day Volume Tops $20.60 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. APENFT has a market cap of $159.78 million and $20.60 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APENFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg.

APENFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

