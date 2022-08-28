Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Down 39.3% in August

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,200 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the July 31st total of 496,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,012.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Appen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Appen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:APPEF opened at $2.79 on Friday. Appen has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that collects and labels image, text, speech, audio, video, and other data used to build and enhance artificial intelligence systems. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, and text data collection services pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

