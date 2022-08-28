Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 260.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.06. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 169.65% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

