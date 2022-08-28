Arcblock (ABT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.88 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $14.88 million and $6.17 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00129161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00084711 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

