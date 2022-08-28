Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Down 22.4% in August

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the July 31st total of 10,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,716. The stock has a market cap of $156.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.84. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 2,594.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $47,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares in the company, valued at $170,330.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $47,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,330.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $67,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,108 shares of company stock worth $157,875 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 80.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 589,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 263,702 shares during the period. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.