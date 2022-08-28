Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 158.1% from the July 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Down 5.0 %

ARSMF opened at 0.27 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12-month low of 0.15 and a 12-month high of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.24 and a 200-day moving average of 0.27.

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, acquires and explores for fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

