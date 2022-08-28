Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Short Interest Up 70.0% in August

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Arogo Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOGO. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000.

Get Arogo Capital Acquisition alerts:

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.00.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.