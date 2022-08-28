Artex (ARTEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $172,927.36

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Artex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Artex has traded up 62.6% against the dollar. Artex has a market cap of $172,927.36 and approximately $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Artex Coin Profile

Artex (CRYPTO:ARTEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,248,442 coins. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Artex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX). Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

