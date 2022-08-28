Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1 %

ARTW stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 million, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

