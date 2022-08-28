Arweave (AR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.45 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.00 or 0.00054714 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $367.38 million and $14.45 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000246 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

