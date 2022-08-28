AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.70. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.