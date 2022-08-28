AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Stock Performance
Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.70. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.