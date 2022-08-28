ASYAGRO Price Up 41% This Week (ASY)

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One ASYAGRO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001159 BTC on exchanges. ASYAGRO has a market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of ASYAGRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASYAGRO has traded up 41% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004461 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008643 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000623 BTC.
- BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000449 BTC.
- ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002730 BTC.
- GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About ASYAGRO
ASYAGRO (CRYPTO:ASY) is a coin. ASYAGRO’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,147,823 coins. The official website for ASYAGRO is asyagro.io. ASYAGRO’s official Twitter account is @asyagro and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ASYAGRO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ASYAGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASYAGRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.