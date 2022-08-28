Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Atento from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $79.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Atento has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atento will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Atento by 7.8% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atento by 548.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

