Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ASAQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,190. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Avenue Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAQ. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $8,023,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 954,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 629,418 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,089,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 306,502 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 528,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Avenue Acquisition

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

