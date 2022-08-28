Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $257.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian



Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Articles

